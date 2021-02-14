Jason Sanchez falls to Adam Lopez by majority decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Adam Lopez left his fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas like he arrived, the NABF featherweight champion. New Mexico boxer Jason Sanchez made Lopez work to retain his title.

In fact, it was Sanchez pressuring Lopez and landing clean hard shots throughout the first five rounds. Lopez appeared to settle down in the sixth round and closed the gap for the remainder of the fight, leading to a razor-thin battle that ended in his favor.

Lopez won the 10 round bout by scores of 96-94 and 97-93 on two cards. Judge Dave Moretti had the fight even at 95-95. With the win, Lopez improved to 15-2 while Sanchez dropped to 15-3.