Jason Irwin snags another national racing title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jason Irwin added another Legends car oval national title to his resume. Irwin won at the Legends Asphalt Nationals over the weekend. Irwin, who has been racing since the age of five and has won two national oval titles in his career. The first for the 23-year-old Irwin came back in 2014.

As far as his 2020 title goes, Irwin had a feeling things might turn out in his favor before the main race began. “Throughout the weekend we didn’t really have the speed we needed through practice and qualifying and ended up starting the race fifth,” said Irwin. “I thought we would have a good shot to win it, but it was going to be really close and a tough battle.” Next for Irwin is the Legends Road Course Nationals in about three weeks. Irwin will be chasing his second title in that event.

