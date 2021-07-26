Jaslene Ramirez is an HR Derby West Regional champion in softball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jaslene Ramirez is a home run derby regional champion. The 12-year-old Santa Fe Little League star became a champion at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Sunday. Ramirez crushed eight balls out of the yard in the third round and finished off the fourth and final round with two home runs. That is all she needed to win the West Regional Softball Home Run Derby. Her opponent in the head to head final round only hit one home run. Ramirez won with time to spare.

“It was very unbelievable,” said Jaslene. “I was very surprised. It was shocking really. I mean it wasn’t so difficult. I thought it was not super hard, but it wasn’t the easiest. It was a little pressure.”

Ramirez is one of three players from New Mexico who went to compete in Seattle. Darrell Carbajal, also of Santa Fe, and Maddox Gonzales of Albuquerque were a part of the baseball home run derby.

With the victory in the softball derby, Ramirez advanced to the finals to be held at the Little League World Series in Pennslyvania next month. “I think that I got really lucky in this one,” said Ramirez. “I think that I am going to have more competitiveness for Pennslyvania, which is going to need some more work on that. I need to get more working on it, but I think I’m going to do well.”

Ramirez’s mom Bianca is confident in her daughter’s skills. “I’m not really nervous. I don’t want to be overly confident, but Jaslene lacks in size, but she trumps in heart and skill,” said Bianca. “I mean she is just confident when she’s out there.”