JaQuan Lyle signs deal to play pro basketball in Greece

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico combo guard JaQuan Lyle has entered the next step in his basketball journey, signing a contract to play for Kolossos Rhodes in the Greek Basketball League.

“I’m super excited man,” said Lyle. “Words, I don’t think they can really express how excited I’m truly am. I’m finally a pro. Thank God for that, coaches, family, friends, teachers, everybody who had something to do with this. It means so much to me.”

The NBA Draft is in October, but Lyle decided to move on before that. The 24-year-old Lyle believes the choice he made can possibly lead to him playing in the NBA one day.

“I chose Greece because I feel like it was the best situation to get me to next level up, I believe, I would say as far as Euro League, NBA. The coach has experience at the Euro League,” said Lyle. “He used to coach with NBA players who have played in the Euro League before. He knows what it takes to get to the level of the Euro League as well as the NBA.”

Lyle played in 29 games for UNM last season, starting in 28. He averaged nearly 15 points and over four rebounds per game.

