JaQuan Lyle scores 31 points to lead New Mexico to win over Green Bay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – JaQuan Lyle set the tone of the game with the first shot of the night. The talented University of New Mexico guard hit a three on his way to a game-high 31 points in a 93-78 Lobo victory over Green Bay. Lyle also had 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Lobos got a huge effort on the glass from Carlton Bragg, who finished with a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds. As a team, the Lobos won the rebound battle 47-38 due in large part to Bragg.

Makuach Maluach finished with 16 points as the Lobos improved to 3-0 on the young season. JayQuan McCloud led Green Bay in scoring with 20 points. While the result was good for the Lobos, they did struggle protecting the ball, as they had 18 turnovers with led to 21 points.

The Lobos will return to the court Saturday when they host McNeese State in their second game of the Legends Classic. The game has a 4 p.m. start time.