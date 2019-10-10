JaQuan Lyle ready to perform for Lobo men’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball is optimistic heading into their 2019-2020 season, as they have a good group of new guys coming in and a solid core of returners coming back. JaQuan Lyle will be back healthy and hungrier than ever, as the Ohio State transfer had to sit out last season with an Achilles injury.

“My confidence is super high and like, both like I posted on Twitter, both mentally and physically, this is the best I have felt in years. I am really excited to get it going, and ever since I have been back from my Achilles injury or whatever, it hasn’t even been a thought going out there,” said JaQuan Lyle.