JaQuan Lyle’s 31 points lead to Lobos’ win over Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – JaQuan Lyle tied his career-high of 31 points at New Mexico in an 80-78 win over Boise State on Wednesday night.

The Lobos spent most of the first half catching up to a Boise State team that made a living on the three-point line, shooting 14 of 28 from deep for 50 percent. The Lobos were quite the opposite, getting a strong performance in the paint from Carlton Bragg.

Bragg had 17 points and pulled down 9 rebounds in the Lobos’ victory. The Lobos had 48 points in the paint compared to that of 20 for the Broncos. The Lobos also protected the basketball and only committed six turnovers to that of 12 for the Broncos.

With the win, the Lobos improved to 8-2 on the season and 1-0 in Mountain West play. The Broncos dropped to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

The Broncos will host Colorado State on Saturday while the Lobos go on the road to Wyoming.