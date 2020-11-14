Jamel King verbally commits to UNM basketball

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bella Vista Academy senior Jamel King verbally committed to play men’s basketball at the University of New Mexico on Friday. King is a 6″8 small forward, and according to 247 Sports, he ranks #27 at his position and is the #139 prospect in the class of 2021.

King is an athletic guy with length, that has the ability to shoot the ball from range. King also shows potential on the defensive end of the court as well. King chose UNM over Grand Canyon, Arkansas State and Alabama.

Latest Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss