Jamel King verbally commits to UNM basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bella Vista Academy senior Jamel King verbally committed to play men’s basketball at the University of New Mexico on Friday. King is a 6″8 small forward, and according to 247 Sports, he ranks #27 at his position and is the #139 prospect in the class of 2021.
King is an athletic guy with length, that has the ability to shoot the ball from range. King also shows potential on the defensive end of the court as well. King chose UNM over Grand Canyon, Arkansas State and Alabama.