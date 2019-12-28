Jalene Berger Holiday Hoops Classic Semifinal games wrap up on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The 2019 Jalene Berger Holiday Hoops Classic Basketball Tournament now as its championship matchup, as semifinal games wrapped up at Rio Rancho High School.

Rio Rancho defeated Hope Christian 66-59

Highland defeated Santa Fe 73-70 in 2/OT.

Santa Fe Junior and UNM commit, JB White had to leave this game due to injury, KRQE Sports will keep you updated on his status.

Rio Rancho will play Highland in the Jalene Berger Holiday Hoops Classic Championship game at Rio Rancho on Saturday at 7 p.m.