ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista standout Jakwon Hill is staying in-state. The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year signed a letter of intent to attend New Mexico Highlands next season.
Hill averaged over 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game this past season while leading the Hawks to the Class 5A state title and 29-0 record.