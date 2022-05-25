ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista standout Jakwon Hill is staying in-state. The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year signed a letter of intent to attend New Mexico Highlands next season.

Hill averaged over 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game this past season while leading the Hawks to the Class 5A state title and 29-0 record.