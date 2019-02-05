Jaisa Nunn is the Mountain West Player of the Week for a second time Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Lobo women's basketball center, Jaisa Nunn, is the Mountain West Player of the Week for a second time this season. Nunn scored 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a 82-73 victory.

"It's cool," said Nunn. "It's always an honor to get Mountain West Player of the Week. I thank my teammates. I thank my staff, coaches. Hopefully, I can get another one before the year ends."

The win is the sixth consecutive victory for Mike Bradbury and his Lobos. Nunn's double double is her 9th and 3rd straight. The Lobos are 8-1 in the Mountain West and on top of the conference with an 18-2 overall record.

The Aztecs are 7-12 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

"The record doesn't speak to their talent level and we haven't won out there since I've been here," said Bradbury. "It's got our full attention and we expect a battle that will go down to the last minute."

Bradbury and his Lobos haven't been lucky enough to beat the Aztecs in San Diego and will look to change that Wednesday at noon.