ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos men basketball team has been in the national spotlight for much of this season. Now, senior guard Jaelen House has gotten some recognition.

On Thursday, it was announced that House has been named to the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list; one of only 50 players in the county.

After 19 games, House has averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.89 steals (2nd nationally) per game. House is also the only player in the country with at least 50 steals and 50 blocks this season.

At the conclusion of the season, the winner of the award will be announced at 2023 Final Four. All division I players remain eligible for the award, however, the watch list highlights the top candidates selected by the USBWA board.