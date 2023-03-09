ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos are advancing to the next round with an 87-76 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys Wednesday night.

KRQE’s Sports Director Van Tate talked with Jaelen House following the game about his performance in the 2nd half. “I just wanted to win that’s all it was. It’s one game you lose and you’re out of here. I just want to turn it up and get to the next day,” said House.

Jaelen House led the Lobos with 28 points, Jamal Mashburn Jr. followed him with 22, and the UNM front court would also finish in the double figures, with Morris Udeze putting up 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, Josiah Allick finished with 12 points.

The Lobos will now face No. 3 seed Utah State in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. UNM lost to the Aggies this past season 84-73, their only meeting with the team on Feb. 1.