ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For Lobos guard, Jaedyn De La Cerda, Saturday’s senior day will be an emotional one. The Roswell New Mexico native has seen a lot of time in the Pit from winning a high school championship, to winning a Mountain West title.

The super senior received an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and is thankful that she got to suit up in cherry and silver for an additional season. Now, as she’s getting ready for her last game at home, all of the emotions are starting to kick in.

“It’s going to be really special and very, very emotional,” said De La Cerda. “Like, you know, it’s our last game here at The Pit in front of, like, the most amazing fans, my parents, my, you know, playing with Mike and stuff like that, so. I’m getting all emotional right now, but it’s going to be fun and it’s going to be a new chapter in my life.”

De La Cerda has been a staple of Lobo women’s basketball for the last few years. She has seen significant playing time since she was a sophomore and has proven herself to be one of the program’s great players. “She, in my eyes, she is the ultimate college athlete, didn’t quit, didn’t go transfer four times, got in the gym and made it to where coach could not play her,” said coach Bradbury. “She’s won a championship, first one in twenty years. She’s scored a thousand points. She’s an all-conference player.”

As she is stepping away from the Lobos her name will be cemented in the record books. Despite the stats, she wants to be remembered in a different light. “I would say, just always smiling and happy on the court,” De La Cerda said. You don’t see that a lot, so I think people will remember that a lot, and just being who I am.”

The Lobos will host Boise State for senior day on Saturday. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.