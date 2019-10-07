Jaedyn De La Cerda feels confident heading into her junior season of UNM Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Jaedyn De La Cerda is headed into her junior year for Lobo Women’s Basketball. Jaedyn saw a lot of playing time last year, averaging over seven points per game. She even set a record for bench points, with 31 against San Jose State last season.

She is feeling really confident heading into this year. “I feel more confident and I know what I am doing out there. So, its more better and I can help the younger ones stuff like that. I cant wait to play with the newcomers, like the red shirts and the transfers and stuff and the incoming freshman are very talented as well. So, its going to be a fun season,” said Jaedyn De La Cerda.

Head Coach Mike Bradbury has also seen a lot of growth in this guard. “She looks good, I mean she is in much better shape, she’s a lot stronger. You know shes got a lot more experience. I mean, she is literally a year better and its been a lot better,” said Mike Bradbury.