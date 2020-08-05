Jaden Phillips recommits to UNM football

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis High School senior Jaden Phillips announced on Twitter Monday night that he is recommitting to the University of New Mexico. “So, when I got the offer I was all happy, but then I started second-guessing myself, and I don’t know why, but when I de-committed that was me acting on my own. I talked to my family and stuff and they just opened my eyes and I was like, yeah that’s definitely where I want to be,” said Phillips.

Phillips originally committed to UNM back in May, then de-committed, and then recommitted in August. This is a big get for the Lobos as Jaden is a 6’6 255 LBS athletic tight end for the Wildcats. UNM does have hopes to make him a defensive end in college. UNM now has around 18 hard commits for the class of 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss