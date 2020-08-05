Jaden Phillips recommits to UNM football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis High School senior Jaden Phillips announced on Twitter Monday night that he is recommitting to the University of New Mexico. “So, when I got the offer I was all happy, but then I started second-guessing myself, and I don’t know why, but when I de-committed that was me acting on my own. I talked to my family and stuff and they just opened my eyes and I was like, yeah that’s definitely where I want to be,” said Phillips.

Phillips originally committed to UNM back in May, then de-committed, and then recommitted in August. This is a big get for the Lobos as Jaden is a 6’6 255 LBS athletic tight end for the Wildcats. UNM does have hopes to make him a defensive end in college. UNM now has around 18 hard commits for the class of 2021.