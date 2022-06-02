ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jacob Kmatz is enjoying life, playing for his dream college baseball team, Oregon State. The former Sandia Matadors ace has adjusted well from high school to college and finished the regular season with an 8-1 record. He even made it in the rotation as a freshman. “I don’t think I had one start that I was really satisfied with,” said Kmatz. “I think, you know, there’s a lot moving forward next season, that I can work on. But, if you had told me I was going to be in the weekend rotation, I would have said you’re crazy. Injuries to other players gave Kmatz his chance to get in the rotation. He got in and has managed to stay in. “I got to fill a role and go out there and do my job,” said Kmatz.

Kmatz and the Beavers started the season facing one of the colleges from his home state New Mexico. Kmatz got a chance to pitch against the Lobos. He’s not sure if he will do so when the Beavers face the other team from his home state in their first game in the NCAA Tournament. The Beavers are hosting the New Mexico State Aggies Friday. That means Kmatz started the season against New Mexico and he start another phase of the season against New Mexico State. “It’s pretty surreal,” said Kmatz. “I don’t know. Growing up idolizing Oregon State and them being a dream school and then, playing against two teams that you grew up watching and beat them, it’s pretty awesome.” Oregon State and New Mexico State have an 8 pm mountain start time in Corvallis Friday night.