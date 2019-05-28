‘Jackson’s MMA Acoma Gym’ is gaining more popularity in Albuquerque

Jackson’s MMA Gym off of Acoma Road in northeast Albuquerque, is the old building that Jackson and Wink MMA used to train in. The Jackson and Wink MMA Academy has now grown and has a new location. Gregg Jackson still owns the building off of Acoma and rents to its new tenants, but it does not have any affiliation with the fighters that come out.

Nick Urso, a fighter himself, took over as head coach of the Acoma gym last year, and since he has taken over its popularity has grown.

“I just really bought into what was going on here. It was comradery, a lot of skills, hard work. Everybody was on the same page, everyone had the same mentality and same goals,” said Nick Urso.

Fighters like Lando Vannata, Nicco Montano, and Harvey Park have all joined this gym, and for them, it is a great fit.

“You know, I feel like everyone that’s coming here just wasn’t happy with what they were in before. I mean, we are a band of misfits, so we pick up people and make them a part of our tribe,” said UFC Fighter Lando Vannata.

