Jackson’s Acoma offers online workout classes during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – MMA Gyms around the world are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the same can be said for local gym Jackson’s Acoma. Head Coach, Nick Urso is now offering his services for everyone who wants to try, through online workouts.

“I refuse to kind of lose to this situation and this virus and I felt like if I didn’t come up with something that was going to keep me and my members involved with something, I feel like if you take away our exercise and our community, that we are losing. So, this is obviously the best option I can come up with,” said Nick Urso.

Urso along with other coaches at the gym will be doing workouts that people can do individually at home. To find out more you can locate them on the “Jackson’s Acoma” Facebook page or Instagram page.