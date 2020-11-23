Jackson Wink sees 2020 as successful year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While many crossed 2020 off as a terrible year, Jackson Wink Academy is saying the opposite when it comes to competing in the Octagon. The fight academy says it has seen a banner year across the many MMA fight promotions in the country.

“Our UFC and Bellator fighters, the two biggest organizations out there, we’re hitting almost an 82% win rate which is great because if you get just over 50%, you are doing better than the other half so it’s a great year for us that way,” said Mike Winkeljohn of Jackson Wink Academy.

Jackson Wink also saw its share of controversies the last couple of years with some of its big name fighters that have moved on. Winkeljohn says they have adjusted to the departures.

“Some of those guys that left our gym, I love them to death. I still want the best for those guys but they were friends of the cancers I kicked out but the sad part about it is for those guys, they’re getting cut, they’re on losing streaks everywhere. Three of them have been cut by the UFC,” said Winkeljohn.

