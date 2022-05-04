ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink Academy will be represented in yet another title fight. Dan Argueta will be fighting for the bantamweight belt at LFA 131 in Wisconsin on Friday.

“Obviously coming from this gym, and the lineage of fighters, we know about belts, and to be able to fight for this one, yeah it feels great,” Argueta said. “I am so happy the LFA is giving me that opportunity, you know its awesome. Its going to be my first belt and at the same time I am just like, this is just the beginning.”

Currently with a fighting record of 7-0, Dan “The Determined” Argueta is one of the up and coming stars at Jackson Wink. Even with the biggest fight of his career coming up, he isn’t intimidated by the big stage and credits his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter TV show for his confidence.

As a native of Chicago, Argueta will have some extra motivation as he expects many friends and family to be in attendance. The support he is receiving continues to grow with his fighting career, and even in his new home of Albuquerque.

“This is home, you know, so I am glad that I have the support that I have been getting from Albuquerque because its funny, I go back to Chicago and only my friends know that I fight,” said Argueta. “So, this is home.”

Argueta will have a tough task however, as his opponent, Diego Silva, has more than double the amount of fights. With a record of 14-6, Silva brings a background in jujitsu where he has also black belt. Argueta however, believes his decorated wrestling background will give him a chance to win the title.

“5 rounds, in his face, break him, I think I can get him to quit, that is the goal.”