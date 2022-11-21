ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bekhzod “Lion” Usmonov is a professional fighter that trains out of Jackson and Wink MMA Academy. He currently holds a 10-4 professional record, and will look for another victory on December 2nd, in Orlando, Florida.

“Yeah, its like 4 months I am here in America and this will be my 3rd fight in the United States. I am so excited and I am ready to show a good fight”, said Bekhzod Usmonov. Usmonov is a decorated fighter that has wrestled, kickboxed, boxed, and fought MMA in places like China, Thailand, Australia, and other countries. His coaches at Jackson and Wink think that he is a strong up and comer.

“A lot of time you get guys coming in here and they may be a boxer or they may be a kick boxer, they might be a wrestler. With Bekhzod you have just an all around athlete, he has been to so many different places, gyms, and he’s got so many different techniques”, said JW MMA Director of Fighter Development, Jeffrey Chavez.

Usmonov will fight on Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC 6 fight card on December 2nd.