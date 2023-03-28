ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time at its current location, Jackson Wink Academy will be hosting a fight card. The MMA gym is set to host a night of 11 amateur fights on Friday, April 14 with the goal of helping young fighters climb the ranks to get to the professional level.

“In the past so many fighters have come from Lenny Fresquez cards and myself that made it to the higher level fighters,” said JW co-owner Mike Winkeljohn. “Keith Jardine and Holly Holm, they fought on the card, Damacio Page, gosh, Steve Garcia, who is fighting April 8th, next weekend in the UFC. He started on our card. So, we want to give more of these guys the opportunity to keep going and going forward.”

The capacity for fans will be around 400 people and tickets start at $40. A stream for the event has yet to be determined.

Fighters already announced for the event include Dwight Maters, Shawn Morgan, Vincent Van Alstyne, Joel Bauman, Karla Alvarez, Trevon Jackson, Bradley Emmet, Esai Dimas, Alexandro Rodriguez, Cody Noel, Quayshan Randelsen, Israel Sanchez, Bryan Estrada Homedes, Malik Chavez, Nikolas Gijelaj and Gregory Inman.