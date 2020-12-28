Jackson Wink Academy Fighters can also dance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink MMA Academy is known for having the best fighters in the world walk through their doors, but now are they also known for the best dancers?

Holly Holm, Michelle Waterson, Claressa Shields, and Jon Jones went viral after performing a dance challenge at the gym.

“You know, it was fun, we kind of just said ‘hey, what about this song?’ You know, they have those dance challenges for certain songs. So, we all kind of looked at it on our own time and we met and kind of put it together,” said Holly Holm.

“We had to kind of teach each other because it’s a team effort. It’s like, we are all doing the dance moves and we all have our own flavor. But we just wanted to be on beat. Which, we figured out in about an hour, but that’s with the different kind of body movements. You know Michelle is short, Holly is here, I’m taller and Jonny is up here. So, we all had to just figure it out and we went viral. It was epic,” said Claressa Shields.