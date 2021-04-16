Jack Buford believes he has found his football home in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jack Buford said he was looking for a place that was like a family. The six-foot-four, 310-pound University of Missouri offensive lineman believes he has found with the New Mexico Lobos. It also helps that he loves nature and the mountains because there is plenty of that in Albuquerque.

“It wasn’t easy, but the one thing I can say about New Mexico was they were the first to get me on the phone,” said Buford. “They were excited to talk to me. Basically, they kept sending videos showing me what the culture was like. It just made me like it more and more every day.” Buford joins former Missouri receiver Cjay Boone at New Mexico. Buford said Boone was able to answer questions about the school and give him updates.

Coming out of Luthern North high school in St. Louis, Buford was listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN. He can play center, guard, and tackle. Buford has mostly played at right guard. Buford was a multi-sport athlete in high school and would like to be the same in New Mexico. He said he plans on trying out for Richard Pitino’s Lobo men’s basketball team once he gets his weight to a satisfactory level.

“I’m really a natural-born basketball player,” said Buford. “That’s my first love. Charles Barkley, but with a jump shot. They use to call me baby Barkley. That’s what I went by coming up, playing AAU.” Baby Barkley has a few pancakes to make on the football field before showing off his jump shot. Buford has four years of eligibility left in New Mexico.