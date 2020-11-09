J.J. Griego named Socorro boys basketball coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Socorro Warriors boys basketball coaching job has been somewhat of a revolving door in the last few years. The newest head coach is someone the town knows very well. Former Socorro Warriors and Lobo forward J.J. Griego has accepted the job as head coach.

“You know, it’s my hometown and I’m just really looking forward to getting more involved,” said Griego. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, get back into coaching, done it for many years, and just looking forward to getting back into it and getting involved with the kids.”

Griego said he wants to teach his team how to play man-to-man defense. On the other side of the ball, Griego said his team will play fast when they need to.

He also said they will mix up and play a slow and controlled style when necessary. Griego replaced former coach Jared Marquez.

