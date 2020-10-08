J.B. White Elite AAU teams set up to honor memory of slain basketball star

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Late great Santa Fe High basketball star, J.B. White will live on through the sport he loved. White’s grandmother Jude Voss, along with the J.B. White Foundation, has set up AAU teams that will carry White’s name.

J.B. White Elite AAU will cover teams ranging in age 17u to 11u. The J.B. White teams have secured a spot on the prestigious Under Armor Rise Circuit. That means their games will be played on the main stage in front of several college coaches.

A collaboration of current New Mexico AAU teams will help provide players. Former UNM men’s assistant basketball coach Brandon Mason, Ross Romero of New Mexico Force, and Chris Parra of the New Mexico Bulldogs are working together to make it happen.

Santa Fe High Coach Zach Cole is also helping the effort. Practice has already started for some of the teams. J.B. White was a highly recruited basketball star who had a promising future as a Lobo ahead of him. He was lost to gun violence earlier this year.

