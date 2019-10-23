J.B. White commits to Lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s one of the best players in the state of New Mexico. Santa Fe guard and small forward J.B. White plans to be in New Mexico for more years to come.

White made a verbal commitment to the University of New Mexico on Tuesday. The four-star recruit spoke with KRQE Sports about his decision.

“I picked New Mexico because I feel like it was the best pick for me, and family-wise it was just the best decision,” said White. “I’m excited to play here in my home state because I feel like there’s a lot of people here who have my back.”

White is the first recruit of the class of 2021 to commit to Paul Weir and the Lobos. As a sophomore last season, White averaged nearly 17 points and 13 rebounds per game. White was also second on the team in assists. He had five solid offers on the table when he chose the Lobos.

White’s coach Zack Cole said his star player had offers from Marquette, Utah, San Diego State, Santa Clara and New Mexico. Cole said he was excited White chose New Mexico so he can see him play in college.