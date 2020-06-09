Live Now
Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket

Its Fight week for New Mexico MMA Fighter Ray Borg

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque trained Ray Borg is gearing up for his bout that will take place on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Coming off of a loss to Ricky Simon on May 13, Borg will now face Merab Dvalishvili in a Bantamweight bout exactly one month after his previous fight.

“After that fight, they were like, hey do you want to fight again on June 13 and I was like, yeah you know heck, yeah you know I am game, but I had not heard anything back yet. So, a week goes by, 2 weeks go by and we didn’t hear anything and then on Wednesday night my manager called me and was like, hey they want you to fight on June 13th and I was like, alright I guess lets go. So, here we are and we leave tomorrow,” said Ray Borg.

Borg will look to improve upon his 13-5 professional record on very short notice, but he feels confident coming in against a very good opponent. “He is a tough guy man, he is a really tough guy. He’s a super-strong wrestler, you know a super heavy wrestler, but we are too well rounded to get beat up in one area, you know what I mean. So, wrestler or not we are prepared for whatever,” said Ray Borg.

Borg vs Dvalishvili will be a main card bout apart of the UFC Fight Night event on Saturday, and main card bouts will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss