Its Fight week for New Mexico MMA Fighter Ray Borg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque trained Ray Borg is gearing up for his bout that will take place on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Coming off of a loss to Ricky Simon on May 13, Borg will now face Merab Dvalishvili in a Bantamweight bout exactly one month after his previous fight.

“After that fight, they were like, hey do you want to fight again on June 13 and I was like, yeah you know heck, yeah you know I am game, but I had not heard anything back yet. So, a week goes by, 2 weeks go by and we didn’t hear anything and then on Wednesday night my manager called me and was like, hey they want you to fight on June 13th and I was like, alright I guess lets go. So, here we are and we leave tomorrow,” said Ray Borg.

Borg will look to improve upon his 13-5 professional record on very short notice, but he feels confident coming in against a very good opponent. “He is a tough guy man, he is a really tough guy. He’s a super-strong wrestler, you know a super heavy wrestler, but we are too well rounded to get beat up in one area, you know what I mean. So, wrestler or not we are prepared for whatever,” said Ray Borg.

Borg vs Dvalishvili will be a main card bout apart of the UFC Fight Night event on Saturday, and main card bouts will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.