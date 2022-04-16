ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes scored their first run of the game against the Tacoma Rainiers and never looked back, winning 5-2 on the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in baseball. Wynton Bernard hit a two-run double in the second inning to give the Isotopes a 3-0 advantage.

They added two more runs in the fifth inning to complete the win. Isotopes pitcher Zach Neal pitched five innings of one-hit shutout ball to aid the win.

All of the players for the Isotopes wore the number 42 to honor Robinson. The Isotopes also held a special ceremony before the game to honor Robinson. “Celebrating Jackie Robinson and everything that he not only meant to this game but to the country is something that is so important,” said Isotopes general manager John Traub. “The further we get from 1947, I think the more important it is that we keep his memory alive.”