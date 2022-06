ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes prevented a 3-game sweep in El Paso on Sunday nigt, with an 11-8 victory over the Chihuahuas. El Paso took an early 8-1 lead in the 2nd inning, but after that the Topes would score 10-unanswered runs to win.

The Isotopes will now return home to host Salt Lake in a 6-game set. Game one will be on Tuesday at 6:35pm.