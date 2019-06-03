Isotopes win rubber match in series finale with Reno on Sunday 16-9
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - The Isotopes ended their series with the Reno Aces on a high note, as they won 16-9 on Sunday night. The Isotopes took 3 out of the 5 game series with the Aces and improve their record to 27-31.
The Isotopes will now hit the road for 7 games, starting with a 3 game series in Omaha. Game one with the Storm Chasers will be on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.
Trending Stories
Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.