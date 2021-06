ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes donned Mariachis De Nuevo Mexico uniforms on Saturday night in game three of their six-game series with Las Vegas. The Isotopes would come back to defeat the Aviators on Saturday night, 5-3.

Before this game, Ray Birmingham was honored at the Lab, and he even threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Birmingham had his final game as UNM baseball coach on May 29.

The Isotopes are now 9-18 on the season and game four of six will be on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.