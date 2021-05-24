Isotopes win on Brian Serven walk-off home run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Isotopes hosted the OKC Dodgers in game four of their six-game homestand on Sunday afternoon. This game got off to a very slow start for the Isotopes as they trailed 10-1 in the 7th inning and gave up 4 home runs. The team came back to win this one in dramatic fashion though, 11-1 off of a walk-off home run from Brian Serven.

Los Angeles Dodgers star, Cody Bellinger made his 2nd rehab start for OKC on Sunday and he hit a solo home run in his first at bat. Bellinger finished 1 for 4 at the plate and had 1 RBI.

The Isotopes did trail 10-1 in the 7th inning, but they went on to amass a huge comeback as they tied the game going into the 9th inning, and in the bottom of the 9th Brian Serven played game-winner of the ‘Topes on a walk-off solo home run. Serven dad two home runs on the day.

“No, I thought it was a double at best, but no I did not. So, I was kind of running hard and then I just heard the crowd go crazy and that’s when I knew”, said Brian Serven. Game 5 of 6 with OKC is on Monday, May 24 at 6:35 p.m.

