Isotopes win make-up game on Tuesday, weather delays series finale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night’s game between the Albuquerque Isotopes and El Paso was suspended due to weather. However, the game resumed on Tuesday, and the Topes went on to explode on offense in a 14-3 victory.

Immediately after that game, the Topes played in their series finale with El Paso, but once again the weather would be the winner on the night. Tuesday’s series finale has been suspended due to rain. It will be resumed at a later date to be announced in the fifth inning with the Chihuahuas leading 5-3.

