Isotopes win in thrilling fashion on Mariachi night

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes had their final Mariachi night of the season on Sunday against Round Rock. The Mariachis didn’t come out looking good in this game, as they trailed 5-0 heading into the 8th inning.

The Mariachis would show life in the 8th though, as Pat Valaika hit a 3 run triple to tie the game at 5. That was the score heading into the bottom of the 9th, and Dom Nunez would take this one home, as he hit a walk-off homerun. The Mariachis win 6-5.

The Isotopes will return to play Round rock in game 3 of their 4 game series on Monday at 6:35 p.m.