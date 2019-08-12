Isotopes win in thrilling fashion on Mariachi night

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Isotopes_pay_the_rent_0_20180410003735

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes had their final Mariachi night of the season on Sunday against Round Rock. The Mariachis didn’t come out looking good in this game, as they trailed 5-0 heading into the 8th inning.

The Mariachis would show life in the 8th though, as Pat Valaika hit a 3 run triple to tie the game at 5. That was the score heading into the bottom of the 9th, and Dom Nunez would take this one home, as he hit a walk-off homerun. The Mariachis win 6-5.

The Isotopes will return to play Round rock in game 3 of their 4 game series on Monday at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss