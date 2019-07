ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes opened up their 4-game series on the Fourth of July with a victory over the Las Vegas Aviators. The Isotopes racked up 8 runs on 11 hits in their Thursday 8-2 victory over Las Vegas.

The Isotopes are now 36-51 for the year and they will play game 2 with Las Vegas on Friday at 6:35 p.m.