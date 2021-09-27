Isotopes win in final home game of the season, 5-2 over Reno

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes wrapped up their home schedule on Monday, in a Mariachi Night game with the Reno Aces. The Isotopes closed out their season in the Lab with a 5-2 victory over the Aces.
The Isotopes will now finish out their season on the road, as they play Sacramento in a five-game series that will start on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m.