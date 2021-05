ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are now in the win column, after taking out Sugar Land 6-4 on Sunday afternoon. The ‘Topes are now 1-3 on the year and have two more games in their 6-game set with the Skeeters.

The Isotopes had 4 home runs in their victory on Sunday. Greg Bird and Nick Longhi hit two-run shots while Wynton Bernard and Taylor Motter had solo home runs. The Isotopes will meet up with the Skeeters in game 4 of 5 on Monday at 6:35 p.m.