Isotopes win 5th straight game after a 2-game sweep on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Green Chile Cheeseburgers and the Mariachi’s De Nuevo Mexico were in action on Sunday afternoon, inside Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. A doubleheader was played, after a rainout on Saturday, and the Isotopes would garner wins number 4 and number 5 in a row with a 6-3 win in game one and then a 4-3 win in game 2.

The Isotopes are now 34-41 on the season and they will be back in action with Salt Lake on Monday for game 5 of their 6-game series. Monday night’s game will start at 6:35 p.m.