ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a historic night at Isotopes park on Thursday, and it had nothing to do with the play on the field. During the opening week of the club’s 20th season, the ten millionth fan walked through the gates.

Jose Cuevas is no stranger to Isotopes games. The husband and father said he takes his family to around 10-12 games per year, and Thursday night seemed like any other game as the Cuevas clan came to watch the ‘topes on opening week. Fortunately for Cuevas, he happen to scan his ticket at the right time but he thought the following festivities were a joke.

“Yeah [I thought it was a joke] because they were taking so many pictures,” Cuevas said. I told my kid hey pose for the pictures and they were like ‘you’re the ten millionth.’ Surprising.”

As part of the prize pack for being the ten millionth fan, Cuevas was rewarded with a trip. He said he doesn’t have anything planned as of yet, and will first have to confirm the destination with his wife.