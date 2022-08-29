ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michael Toglia is the the Colorado Rockies 14th best prospect and since being promoted to triple-a on August 9th, he has been on a tear. The Isotopes 1st baseman also competed a career feat on Saturday night as for the first time in his career he hit 3 home runs in one game.

“We got smacked around so that wasn’t fun, but I had a career night. It’s the first time I have ever done 3 homers in one game before, dating all the way back to my earliest baseball memories. So, that was pretty cool”, said Michael Toglia.

The Isotopes lost on Friday night, but Toglia has produced during his time with the Isotopes. He has hit 7 home runs and currently holds an OPS of 1.189. Toglia says that being with the Isotopes is great from a development standpoint. “Its been good, just watching some of these older guys and how they go about their business, and seeing how these up and down big leaguers handle themselves. It is something that I have learned from over the past 3 weeks and I think its going to help translate for myself at the next level”, said Toglia.