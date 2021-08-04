Isotopes to host Kindness Night at Friday’s game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may be a fierce contest on the field but Friday night’s Albuquerque Isotopes game will also have a warm and fuzzy side. The theme is Kindness Night in partnership with the Philanthropic Jennifer Riordan Foundation.

The goal is to promote kindness in the community, big and small with giveaways, special team jerseys, and a moment for everyone in the park to pledge an act of kindness. “We’re going to ask people to fill in their kindness pledge, it doesn’t matter what it is, I’m going to be nicer to people, I’m going to hold doors open for people,” said John Traub, general manager of the Isotopes.

The Riordan Foundation has also launched an app where people can share their acts of kindness. Friday’s game starts at 6:35 p.m.