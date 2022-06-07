ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, the Albuquerque Isotopes are hosting an adaptive youth skills clinic for children with physical or intellectual disabilities. The camp will be held on Saturday, June 11 from 9-11 a.m. at Roadrunner Little League and is open to children ages 5-15. Registration is free.

“It’s going to be a great way to get kids outside playing baseball,” said Isotopes director of community relations Michelle Montoya. “We want every kid to have the opportunity to play, so this gives the extra opportunity to those with special abilities.”

The Isotopes have been working with multiple organizations such as Kerry Tingley Children’s Hospital, Climbing Tree Therapy, Special Olympics, and Autism New Mexico to ensure the camp is accessible for the children participating. Special equipment will be used for participants such as different-sized baseballs and different variations of bats that are lighter and easier to use.

Participants will learn various skills such as hitting, pitching, baserunning, and agility. Members of the Eldorado High School baseball team will be at each station and assist in baseball instruction.

While this is the first year that the Isotopes are putting on an adaptive skills clinic, the team has historically held variously held multiple youth clinics per year. In the future, the ‘Topes hope to make the adaptive clinic a recurring one.

“We’re already talking about setting a date for next year,” Montoya said. “We already host two youth skills clinics at Isotopes Park… and so we want to incorporate an adaptive youth skills clinic next year.”