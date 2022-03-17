ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The minor league baseball season is only a few weeks away. It will be the 20th season of Isotopes baseball in Albuquerque and the club is excited to celebrate the special year.

“Its year number 20 for the Isotopes in Albuquerque if you can believe it,” said general manager John Traub. “We are really going to have a lot of celebration, a lot of nostalgia. 15 firework shows, 6 Mariachi games, we have a ton of giveaways, we are quite excited about the whole way the promo calendar lays out.”

This season will also mark the return of the Pacific Coast League. A year ago the ‘Topes competed in the AAA-West, but the team will now return to the historic league that was founded in the early 1900s.

“We are glad that major league baseball realized that there is a lot of significance, a lot of tradition to the league names,” Traub said. “Certainly in Albuquerque the Pacific Coast League has become synonymous with all the success of the Dukes and overt he last 20 years with the Isotopes. So, I am very happy that the sort of history has been restored.”

The Isotopes will begin the 2022 season on the road against Oklahoma City on April 5. The first home stand of the year will start April 12. The full schedule will run through the end of September.