Isotopes tickets on sale Wednesday morning

File image of Isotopes Park | Courtesy of Sky News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. tickets can be bought for the first 12 games in May.

Tickets will be limited and sold on a monthly basis. Fans are encouraged to buy online. The first game will be next Thursday against the Texas Sugar Land Skeeters. Information on the new season is available online.

