Isotopes tickets on sale Wednesday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. tickets can be bought for the first 12 games in May.
Story continues below
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico April 23 – April 29
- Weather: High fire danger Tuesday, but increasing rain chances Wednesday
- Business: Albuquerque chef creates new style of food ‘truck’
Tickets will be limited and sold on a monthly basis. Fans are encouraged to buy online. The first game will be next Thursday against the Texas Sugar Land Skeeters. Information on the new season is available online.