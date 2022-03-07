ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets for the Albuquerque Isotopes are now on sale, the tickets officially went on sale Monday morning. The home opener for the Isotopes is scheduled for April 12, at 6:35 p.m. against the Tacoma Rainiers. This season’s calendar features six Mariachis games, 15 fireworks shows, and 21 giveaway nights.

Starting this season the stadium is going completely cashless. Credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payments can be used for all transactions including parking. The stadium will also be updating its clear bag policy, any size of the clear bag will be allowed.