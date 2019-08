ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes will be back in action Friday night as they take on the Fresno Grizzlies at home at Isotopes Park.

The ‘Topes are coming off of a win Thursday night against the Grizzlies, winning 10 to 9. Friday’s game is also Public Safety Night which offers discounted tickets for all public safety employees and their families.

The first 3,000 fans will also receive hats. The game is set for 6:35 p.m.

