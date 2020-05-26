Isotopes still waiting for their season to start, remaining busy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Major League Baseball has not settled on a start date or even if they will have a 2020 season. This is hitting close to home because the Isotopes don’t have any idea if they will have a season since they depend on the MLB.

“You know, we are preparing right now, anywhere from zero to fifty games and we could play into September and October, which is later than we normally do, but everything is just up in the air right now and all of it is out of our control,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. “So, in the meantime, we are staying ready, we are working on a detailed facility operations manual, which will outline the new normal, I guess is what we are going to call it, in terms of how stadiums have to function in terms of social distancing, handling of cash or going touchless.”

