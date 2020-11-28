Isotopes, sports community mourns loss of Nick LoBue

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Albuquerque Isotopes Twitter page

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sad news was released Friday, as Isotopes Vice President of Corporate Development Nick LoBue passed away on Friday, due to complications from COVID-19. LoBue was the former general manager of the New Mexico Scorpions and was a pivotal member of the sports community in Albuquerque for years. He touched a lot of lives in New Mexico and will be missed by many.

Local Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery