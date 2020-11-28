Isotopes, sports community mourns loss of Nick LoBue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State men's basketball was scheduled to tip off their season on Friday but the game has now been postponed to Sunday. Both teams agreed to have two COVID-19 tests in the week leading up to the game but their tests have not come back yet.

NMSU men's basketball Coach Chris Jans released a statement on Friday: "While we are disappointed about today's news, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our top priority. This is a minor bump in the road for our season and we are looking forward to Sunday."