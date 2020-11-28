Isotopes, sports community mourns loss of Nick LoBue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sad news was released Friday, as Isotopes Vice President of Corporate Development Nick LoBue passed away on Friday, due to complications from COVID-19. LoBue was the former general manager of the New Mexico Scorpions and was a pivotal member of the sports community in Albuquerque for years. He touched a lot of lives in New Mexico and will be missed by many.
